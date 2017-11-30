Pedestrian killed in M80 incident

Drivers are being urged to avoid the northbound M80 near Stirling after a pedestrian died in the early hours of this morning.
The fatal collision occurred around 3.45am about two miles south of Stirling and involved a lorry and the pedestrian.
The northbound carriageway remains closed between J8 and J9 while a full crash scene investigation is carried out.
Diversions have been put in place.
Police Scotland is asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.
