Pedestrian killed in M80 incident

Drivers are being urged to avoid the northbound M80 near Stirling after a pedestrian died in the early hours of this morning.

The fatal collision occurred around 3.45am about two miles south of Stirling and involved a lorry and the pedestrian.

The northbound carriageway remains closed between J8 and J9 while a full crash scene investigation is carried out.

Diversions have been put in place.

Police Scotland is asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.