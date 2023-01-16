Pedestrian, 63, seriously injured following hit-and-run collision in Forth Valley area

The incident happened in King Street, Stirling at around 2.20pm on Saturday, January 14, when a woman was crossing the road and was struck by a grey VW Golf that had been parked nearby.

The 63-year-old was taken to Forth Valley Hospital with a serious leg injury.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “The Golf failed to stop and we believe it drove off in the direction of Corn Exchange Road. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to trace the driver.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the hit-and-run collision

“In particular, I am asking for road users in the area at the time of the incident to check their dash-cams to see if they have footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.”