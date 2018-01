A 21-year-old thought he was coming to the defence of his former partner - but ended up being charged with assault.

Liam Turpie, 68 Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir, admitted the assault he committed in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon on May 6 last year.

Turpie’s attack left his victim with cuts to both eyebrows and a bruised nose.

Turpie was placed on a community payback order with the condition he complete 75 hours unpaid work within three months.