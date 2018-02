A 20-year-old attacked his own father on Christmas Day.

Liam Reilly attacked his dad – punching and biting him – but his dad supposedly said there were “no hard feelings” about the assault.

Reilly, Loretto Care, 64 to 74 Seaforth Road, Langlees, admitted the offence he committed at his 113 Stirling Street, Denny home on Christmas Day last year.

He was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 140 hours unpaid work in four months.