Patient punched doctor in the face at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Jay Ralston’s blow knocked the glasses from the doctor’s face and left her with facial injuries.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ralston (21) had previously admitted the assault to injury he committed at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on December 19, 2018.

Sarah Smith, preocurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was in the hospital, being assessed in the resuscitation room. He was not conscious and was being resuscitated by staff members.

Ralston punched a doctor in the face at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

"He woke up at one stage and swore at staff members. Then he punched the complainer to her head and her glasses flew off. She was left with minor swelling and bruising above her right eye.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Ralston, 7B High Street, Alloa, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.