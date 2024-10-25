Passenger injured as brick thrown at Bonnybridge bus

By James Trimble
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 08:34 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 13:10 BST
Police have launched an investigation after a brick was thrown at a moving bus.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, October 19, resulted in a passenger being injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Between 7pm and 7.30pm at Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, a brick was thrown at the number 8 service bus, causing a window to smash and injuring a passenger within.

“Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident 3074 of October 19.

