Party was 'straw that broke the camel's back' as neighbour gets violent in Stenhousemuir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An offender let his fists loose after a guest at his neighbour’s house held yet another loud party.

Ian McIntyre, 46, had finally lost patience with the party animal and went round next door to do something about it. Unfortunately he left the man with a cut to his forehead, lump to his head and blood all over the kitchen floor.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McIntyre had pleaded guilty to assault to injury at and address in Arthurs Drive, Stenhousemuir on January 14 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “The accused is a neighbour of the complainers and did not have previous interactions or disputes with them before the incident. It was 12.25pm and the complainer received a call from a mobile number known to be used by the accused.

Police were called to deal with McIntyre and found the kitchen floor covered in blood(Picture: Submitted)

"He had not had any contact with the accused in a month and chose not to answer the call. At 12.45pm the accused has walked in the door, which was unlocked.”

McIntyre has then repeatedly punched the complainer to the head, leaving him with a two inch cut to his forehead and a large lump to the back of his head.

Police were contacted and noted there was blood over the kitchen floor of the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIntyre was traced by officers and told them: “I got started on by by three boys and I battered them.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said McIntyre, now staying at 12 Dollar Gardens, Bainsford, had issues with alcohol and had no problem with his neighbour, but rather, with someone staying with his neighbour who had been holding loud parties at the premises.

When another party started it was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” and McIntyre went round to deal with it.

"He told his neighbour to get his guest out,” said Mr Biggam. “He is actually embarrassed about the fact, at his age, he is back at court.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said there is no excuse for McIntyre’s behaviour and noted he had no previous convictions for violence.