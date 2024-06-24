Party was 'straw that broke the camel's back' as neighbour gets violent in Stenhousemuir
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ian McIntyre, 46, had finally lost patience with the party animal and went round next door to do something about it. Unfortunately he left the man with a cut to his forehead, lump to his head and blood all over the kitchen floor.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McIntyre had pleaded guilty to assault to injury at and address in Arthurs Drive, Stenhousemuir on January 14 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “The accused is a neighbour of the complainers and did not have previous interactions or disputes with them before the incident. It was 12.25pm and the complainer received a call from a mobile number known to be used by the accused.
"He had not had any contact with the accused in a month and chose not to answer the call. At 12.45pm the accused has walked in the door, which was unlocked.”
McIntyre has then repeatedly punched the complainer to the head, leaving him with a two inch cut to his forehead and a large lump to the back of his head.
Police were contacted and noted there was blood over the kitchen floor of the address.
McIntyre was traced by officers and told them: “I got started on by by three boys and I battered them.”
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said McIntyre, now staying at 12 Dollar Gardens, Bainsford, had issues with alcohol and had no problem with his neighbour, but rather, with someone staying with his neighbour who had been holding loud parties at the premises.
When another party started it was “the straw that broke the camel’s back” and McIntyre went round to deal with it.
"He told his neighbour to get his guest out,” said Mr Biggam. “He is actually embarrassed about the fact, at his age, he is back at court.”
Sheriff Alison Michie said there is no excuse for McIntyre’s behaviour and noted he had no previous convictions for violence.
She fined him £380 to be paid back at £100 per month.