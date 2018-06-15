Party leads to ASBO breach for Abonbridge woman

A riotous party which included loud arguments, fights and doors being slammed at all hours landed a woman in court for breaching her ASBO.

Sarah Millar (31) was placed on the Anti Social Behaviour Order back in 2014 and when she admitted allowing people to enjoy a little too much drunken revelry at her 46 Craigbank Road, Avonbridge home between April 8 and May 9 last year she was facing prison.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sheriff John Mundy said: “This is your third conviction for this and where there is a breach of an ASBO the court can impose a 12 month prison sentence.”

Millar was ordered to carry out 75 hours unpaid work within four months.