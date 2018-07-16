Party girl punched taxi driver and bit his thumb

A taxi driver was forced to contend with the violent attentions of the drunken passenger who assaulted him with her fist and her teeth.

Talya Keir (20) was completely inebriated at a 21st birthday bash when her so called friends helped her into a taxi just before midnight and supposedly gave the driver a street address in Bo’ness which did not exist.

When the driver later realised this he tried to find out from Keir where she stayed and, in her drunken confusion, she grabbed his head and punched him. When he put up his hand to protect himself, she bit his thumb before getting out of the taxi and staggering off alone into the night.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Keir had pled guilty to the assault she committed in Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness on February 18.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “She was quite drunk and there was some confusion about where her address is. There is an argument and, with her in the back seat, she leans across and grabs the taxi driver by the head and punches him.

“He puts his left hand up and she bites him once, leaving a red mark at the base of his left thumb. When she is later traced by police she said she was so sorry.”

The court heard Keir, who had no recollection of the event, was only traced by officers thanks to a photograph she left on the seat of the taxi of people from the party police recognised.

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, said: “It was a 21st birthday party in Larbert and she had consumed far too much alcohol. She is put in a taxi and her friends tell the taxi driver to go to an unknown road which doesn’t exist.

“She has expressed her regret over this offence. Her bite did not break the skin.”

Sheriff John Mundy said Keir’s behaviour was “absolutely disgraceful” when the taxi driver was only trying to help her get home.

Keir, 9D Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness, was fined £300 and ordered to pay £350 compensation to the driver at a rate of £30 per week.