Partially sighted woman verbally abused by train passenger

Police are searching for a train passenger who verbally abused a partially sighted woman.

The victim was left shaken and distressed after another woman took exception to her specially adapted mobile phone reading out incoming text messages and began shouting and swearing at her.

British Transport Police (BTP) are now investigating the incident, which took place on the 7.15am Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street service on Monday, April 16.

The abuse only came to an end when the suspect got off the train at Polmont Station.

The woman was carrying a light canvas bag as she left the carriage.

Anyone who was on the train and saw what happened, or has information they think may help, is asked to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, citing the reference number 593 of April 16.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.