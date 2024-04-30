Park and deride: Bonnybridge offender unleashes verbal assault on family from his car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Higgins, 64, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats towards a woman and members of her family – in Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge on April 6 last year.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness and her family were walking a dog near to her home. At this time, the accused has returned to the address in his car and parked it in his usual space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He has remained within the vehicle, rolled down the window and begun to shout at her and her family, saying ‘I’m coming for you’ and ‘I will deal with you’. He added ‘my son will deal with you – this is only the beginning’, before repeating ‘this is only the beginning’.”

Higgins appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Higgins supposedly suffered a mental breakdown at the time and ended up being taken to hospital just two days after the incident. He was said to have stayed there for 11 weeks.

Sentence had been deferred on Higgins, formerly of Flat 6, 38 Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge, for his good behaviour and it was stated he had managed to stay out of trouble since committing the offence.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Higgins did not have a lengthy criminal record and had now relocated to Ayrshire.

He added: “This type of conduct is quite out of character for you.”