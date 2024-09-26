Parents keep children out of class after early morning incident at Falkirk area high school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents say they are keeping their children away from a school after an early morning incident.

The incident occurred at Denny High School yesterday (Wednesday) with parents alleging a man walked into the school and began making threats to pupils and staff.

However, Falkirk Council has said the incident was quickly dealt with the school’s own campus police officer who escorted the man from the premises.

It appears that the male continued to cause a disturbance in nearby Broad Street and was subsequently arrested and charged.

The incident at Denny High School took place on Wednesday, September 25. Pic: Michael Gillen

But one parent said: “The school are playing it down. A lot of parents have kept their kids off today until we can be reassured the entrances are secure as they are not. Anyone can walk in.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “On Wednesday morning a member of the public entered the grounds of Denny High School to report an incident which had allegedly taken place in the school community the previous evening.

"He was met at the school’s reception and escorted off the grounds by the school-based police officer

"The situation was managed quickly and safely by the school. As a result of ongoing police involvement, we are confident there is no outstanding risk to the school community.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware a report of a disturbance around 8.15am on Wednesday, September 25 in Broad Street, Denny.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance and is due to appear in court at a later date.”