Paramedics attacked on Falkirk call-out had to lock themselves in ambulance

Petrified paramedics barricaded themselves inside an ambulance while a drunken lout smashed up the vehicle.

Zilvinas Norkunas (23) booted in a windscreen and launched a radio terminal out a window after kicking off as he received treatment for a head injury.

Appearing in court last Thursday with an interpreter, the Lithuanian national, of no fixed abode, had admitted assaulting paramedics Simon Glenn and Laura Heales in Grahams Road, Falkirk on July 21. Norkunas pled guilty to pushing Mr Glenn, causing him to fall, and seizing Ms Heales’ clothing and trying to pull her out of the vehicle, as well as the damage he caused.

The court heard a witness called the ambulance on Norkunas’ behalf after he fell outside a pub around 1.40am. While waiting on the ambulance, the witness had to restrain Norkunas as he had become aggressive. Upon arrival, paramedics noted he was “relatively calm”.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell: “One of the paramedics began to put a bandage on the accused’s head and started to put his seatbelt on so he could attend hospital.

“He was being strapped in a stretcher but began to struggle. He managed to undo his seatbelt, sit up and run at the paramedic and push him with both hands.

“The two paramedics tried to get the accused out of the ambulance. While on the way out, the accused grabbed the clothing of the other paramedic to try to pull her out. Due to his conduct, the paramedics locked themselves in the back and were pushing the emergency button for assistance.”

Norkunas then got into the front seat and caused a four-figure sum of damage, which was expected to keep the ambulance off the roads for six weeks, before being arrested by police.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said his client had no recollection of the incident and was “genuinely remorseful”. Norkunas was fined £735 for the assaults and ordered to pay Mr Green and Ms Heales £500 each in compensation. He must also give the Scottish Ambulance Service £1500.