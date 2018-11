A warrant has been granted for the arrest of a woman who punched and kicked a policeman.

Pamela Anderson (31), 137 Seaforth Road, Falkirk, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week.

She had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Ciaran Payne and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering threats of violence at her home on April 6 this year.

Ordering the warrant, Sheriff Derek Livingston said there was “no coherent excuse” for her no-show.