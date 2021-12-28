Pals caught supplying £700 of cannabis to each other in Stenhousemuir

The pair, who are both first offenders, supposedly had no clue what they were doing was a step above possession.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ian Arnott (21) and David Laird (22) had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at Laird’s home of 5 Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir on August 13 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police had been carrying out a search of Mr Laird’s house and they recovered various quantities of herbal material. Mr Arnott attended at the house at the time the search was being carried out.

"He was subsequently searched and a quantity of cannabis was uncovered in his backpack. The total value of the drugs recovered was £700. They stated the cannabis they had they shared with each other.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “They are both very naive young men – I don’t think either of them have any criminal kind of criminal record at all and I’m pretty sure we won’t see either of them again in the court system.

“They didn’t understand the word ‘supply’. They were sharing the cannabis with each other on the basis of non-commercial supply to one other person.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC fined Arnott, 86 Sutton Park Crescent, Stenhousemuir, and Laird £470 each to be paid back at a rate of £20 per fortnight.

