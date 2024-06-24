Pair to stand trial accused of murdering Bo'ness woman Amy Rose Wilson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men are to stand trial charged with murdering a young woman during an alleged car chase.

Andrew Gregoire, 28, and Anthony Davidson, 31, are accused of killing Amy Rose Wilson, 27, in Falkirk last July 29.

The pair are first said to have been involved in a plot with others to assault and rob people of drugs and cash between May 1, 2023 and the day of the alleged murder.

Prosecutors claim this featured getting gloves, hammers, bladed weapons and a car.

Two men are accused of murdering Amy Rose Wilson. Pic: Contributed

The conspiracy charge states the pair "acquired knowledge" that a drug deal was to occur at Westway Retail Park in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

It is said they then travelled there from the south of England.

The indictment claims the "illicit drugs transaction" involved Miss Wilson, Ryan Paterson, 22, and others.

It is alleged the men then followed them to Falkirk.

Flowers laid at the scene of the tragedy. Pic: Michael Gillen

The murder charge separately claims the pair initially tried to rob Mr Paterson and Miss Wilson of drugs and money.

Car windows are said to have been smashed, Mr Paterson was repeatedly punched and threats made.

Prosecutors then state Mr Paterson and Miss Wilson attempted to flee in the vehicle and were pursued at "excessive speed" by Davidson and Gregoire and an un-named individual.

Miss Wilson was driving at the time and Mr Paterson the passenger.

Her vehicle is said to have been struck and forced onto the opposite side of the road causing a crash with another car.

It is alleged this lead to Miss Wilson's car being forced off New Carron Road leaving her fatally injured.

The charge further states Gregoire and Davidson did attempt to murder Mr Paterson during the same incident.

The pair along with Steven Hornsby, 54, are finally accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This includes claims of fleeing the scene of the alleged murder and stashing items in a car which had been driven by Hornsby.

The case called for a hearing today (Monday) at the High Court in Glasgow.

KCs Donald Findlay and Ian Duguid for the two murder suspects pleaded not guilty and each lodged special defences of incrimination.

Hornsby also denied the accusations he faces.

Prosecutor Alan Cameron KC told the hearing: "I estimate four weeks for trial. The Crown case will take no more than two weeks.

"There are a significant number of police and other witnesses who can give evidence remotely."