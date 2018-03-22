Pair jailed for distributing drugs in Falkirk and Edinburgh

Two men responsible for the distribution of drugs across central Scotland have been jailed.

Ross Honeyman was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison and Craig Scott was given four years at the High Court in Glasgow today (Thursday) for their involvement in selling class A drugs to communities across Falkirk and Edinburgh.

Officers from the Forth Valley Division Proactive CID executed a search warrant at two addresses in Caledonian Court and Wallace Street, Falkirk on March 2 last year as part of an intelligence led operation.

They recovered almost 2kg of heroin, worth around £180,000.

Honeyman (46), and Scott (29), were arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Both pled guilty to drug offences on February 20, 2018 at the High Court in Glasgow.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Hughes said: “As a result of our inquiries into Honeyman and Scott we established that they were significantly involved in distributing heroin to members of the public across the central belt.

“The intelligence we gathered against the pair allowed us to seize 1.8kg of heroin before it could cause untold harm to the affected communities.

“Tackling organised crime, including drug offences, is one of our top priorities in Forth Valley Division and the sentences handed to Honeyman and Scott reflects our commitment to identifying those responsible for drug dealing and removing them from our streets.”