Pair jailed for attempted murder after broad daylight axe assault in Carronshore street

Two axe attackers who tried to murder a man in a broad daylight assault have been jailed for a total of 19 years.

Stephen O'Brien and Scott Laidlaw repeatedly struck their victim on the head and body with the sinister weapon inflicting life threatening injuries on him.

A judge told the pair at the High Court in Edinburgh: "These are serious crimes which must attract a significant sentence."

On Thursday, Lady Poole jailed O'Brien, 53, for nine years and his co-accused Laidlaw, 37, for ten years for the attempted murder of Alexander Verhees.

O'Brien and Laidlaw were sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Georgeson/National World

The judge also ordered that they should both be under supervision in the community for a further two years when they will be on licence and can be returned to prison if they breach its conditions.

O'Brien and Laidlaw had earlier denied attempting to murder Mr Verhees on August 14, 2023 at the junction of Cortachy Avenue and Mill Road, Carronshore, by struggling with him and repeatedly striking him with an axe to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life, but were found guilty of the crime following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

They were also convicted of having an axe in a public place on the same date.

Lady Poole told the pair that jurors did not accept that they were provoked by the victim or that they had a reasonable excuse for having the axe.

She said the victim, who previously sustained a brain injury, suffered three skull fractures in the attack as well as serious cuts which needed stitches to be inserted.

Lady Poole said: "All of this happened in broad daylight when people were out and about."

O'Brien, of Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston and his accomplice walked off with the blood stained axe after committing the murder bid.

The judge pointed out that O'Brien has numerous previous convictions, including for drugs offences and shoplifting.

She said he has expressed regret for the crime and added: "You maintain that what was done was done out of misguided loyalty to your friend."

Lady Poole said that although Laidlaw, a prisoner at Low Moss jail, was younger he has an even longer criminal record, including for wilful fireraising. He was on licence when he committed the axe attack on the victim.

Allan Macleod, defence counsel for O'Brien, said his client was aware that the co-accused's mother had been assaulted, but did not accept that he was involved "in any planned revenge attack on the complainer".

He said O'Brien previously witnessed a murder and suffered post traumatic stress disorder following it. He said O'Brien had been plagued by drug addiction.

Defence counsel David Moggach KC, for Laidlaw, said: "He does know he is facing a significant custodial sentence. This incident does appear to be a significant step up in his level of offending."