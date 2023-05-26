Pair jailed at Edinburgh Court for vicious attack on Grangemouth woman

Alexander Young, 33, and his accomplice Shannon McIntyre,26, preyed on Wendy Russell at her home in Grangemouth on July 24, 2021.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Young, who has 21 previous convictions, and McIntyre attacked Miss Russell after she admitted stealing Valium from him.

The court heard how McIntyre punched and kicked Miss Russell causing her to fall to the floor of her property . Young restrained Miss Russell and the court heard how this prevented her from defending herself from McIntyre’s blows.

The pair were both jailed for the savage attack on their victim in Grangemouth

He also started kicking Miss Russell repeatedly on the head and the attack moved from the living room to a bedroom. Miss Russell heard McIntyre tell Young: “That’s it just kill her.”

The court heard that McIntyre then started choking her victim causing her to lose consciousness.

Young also assaulted Miss Russell again the following day but the pair were later arrested by police. They pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of assaulting Miss Russell to her severe injury and danger of life and robbery. Young also pleaded guilty to a second charge assaulting Miss Russell to her injury.

Today (Friday), the case called before judge Lady Haldane who heard mitigation from Young’s advocate Gail Gianni. She said her client, who was on remand, now wanted to turn his back on a life of crime.

Ms Gianni added: “I invite your lady to take into account his participation in the Sycamore Tree Project - a victim awareness scheme. He has also found religion and in the future has aims to help others.”

The pair, also of Grangemouth, had previously had sentence deferred in order for judge Lady Haldane to obtain reports on their backgrounds.

At earlier proceedings, the court heard how after being beaten up, Miss Russell awoke at 3am the following morning to find her handbag, £40 in cash, a bus pass, bank cards and prescription drugs.

The court heard that she went to Young’s house where he beat her for a second time. The court heard that he seized Miss Russell by her hair and struck her head against a scaffolding pole. He then head butted to the face a total of three times before dragging her back to her flat by her hair.

Miss Russell later contacted police and Young and McIntyre were later arrested.

On Friday, McIntyre’s defence lawyer Wendy Culross told the court that her client had suffered adverse childhood experiences and had expressed remorse for her actions.

Ms Culross added: “Miss McIntyre was also keen to resolve the matter.”

Ms Gianni told Lady Haldane that he also grew up and witnessed a ‘breakdown’ in the relationship he had with his parents. She added: “His problems with alcohol started with binge drinking at the age of 15. This led to him taking drugs. He feels shame. He has expressed remorse for his behaviour.”

Lady Haldane gave McIntyre three years and two months in jail for her role in the attack. Young received four years and nine months.