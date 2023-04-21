Pair in court after bogus workmen incidents in Grangemouth and Bo’ness
Police have revealed that two men were arrested and have appeared in court following a spate of bogus workmen incidents across the district.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Following significant investigations, officers identified and arrested two men, aged 60 and 35, for a number of bogus workmen related crimes in the Grangemouth and Bo'ness areas.
“Both men appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court with one being remanded in custody and the other given bail conditions.”
