Pair in court after bogus workmen incidents in Grangemouth and Bo’ness

Police have revealed that two men were arrested and have appeared in court following a spate of bogus workmen incidents across the district.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Following significant investigations, officers identified and arrested two men, aged 60 and 35, for a number of bogus workmen related crimes in the Grangemouth and Bo'ness areas.

“Both men appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court with one being remanded in custody and the other given bail conditions.”

They also urged people looking for advice on how to protect themselves to visit their website

Police carried out extensive investigations following reports of bogus workmen in the areaPolice carried out extensive investigations following reports of bogus workmen in the area
