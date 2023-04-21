In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Following significant investigations, officers identified and arrested two men, aged 60 and 35, for a number of bogus workmen related crimes in the Grangemouth and Bo'ness areas.

“Both men appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court with one being remanded in custody and the other given bail conditions.”

They also urged people looking for advice on how to protect themselves to visit their website