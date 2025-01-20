Pair found guilty of the murder of Falkirk man Andrew Main

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been found guilty of the murder of a Falkirk man in Wales last year.

Andrew Main, 33, died from his injuries on August 14, 2024 having never regained consciousness following an incident on Princess Way, Swansea on July 17,

Two men, Joseph Dix, 26, from Frome, Somerset and Macauley Ruddock, 28, from Bath, both pleaded not guilty to murder following the incident.

The pair were found guilty this week following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Falkirk man Andrew Main died following an incident in Swansea last year.

Detective Inspector Claire Lamerton, of South Wales Police, said: “We are pleased to hear of the murder conviction for both Joseph Dix and Macauley Ruddock.

"Both men were visiting Swansea for work, as was Andrew Main.

"All three were staying at the same city centre hotel, and met for the first time at a nearby bar.

“Later that night, an argument broke out back at the hotel between Joseph Dix and Macauley Ruddock and Andrew Main and his friend Michael Bell.

"This argument moved onto the street, before Dix and Ruddock chased after Andrew Main, ultimately striking him unconscious before carrying out a sustained attack.

"While the parties had all consumed alcohol that night, that does not provide an excuse for the level of violence displayed by Joseph Dix and Macauley Ruddock.

"They clearly set out to cause serious injury to their victim, and will now face significant prison sentences for their actions.

"Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends, who have been devastated by what has happened and continue to grieve his loss.

"This case highlights how the effects of intoxicants can negatively affect behaviour and decision-making.

"Had Joseph Dix and Macauley Ruddock chosen to walk away that night, a life would have been saved and they would not be convicted killers.”