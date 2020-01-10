Paedophile from Grangemouth is jailed for sex attacks on children

A 67-year-old paedophile, originally from Grangemouth, was jailed for five years today after commiting a series of sex offences against children.

Peter Coia, currently serving a three-year sentence for supplying cannabis, was found guilty of sexual assaults against a 12-year-old girl and was also convicted of sexually offences against two boys.

But Edinburgh High Court was told that Coia - who had denied all charges - refuses to accept responsibility for any of the attacks, although he admits he knew his victims.

The court heard he repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl victim at two separate addresses in Stirling.

He indecently touched her, carried out a sex act on himself and got her to perform a sex act on him.

The paedophile also tried to show her pornography, and tried to get her to use a sex toy.

Coia was originally charged with raping the girl between December 2010 and February the following year, but was acquitted of that charge and instead convicted of sexually assaulting her.

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in a car between June and August 2017.

The offences occurred at car parks at McDonalds in Falkirk Road, Grangemouth, and at the Co-op store in Stirling Street, Denny, where he touched the boy on the head and legs.

He was acquitted of a further charge of raping the boy.

Coia was also found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old boy in a car in Duke Street, Denny, between June and August in 2017.

He had touched the boy on his private parts over his clothing.

Passing sentence, Lady Carmichael said while the offences he was convicted of were less serious than the original charges the girl he assaulted suffered enduring effects.

The attacks he carried out on the boy victims were “distressing and disturbing”, she said.

Lady Carmichael told Coia he will be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

His sentence starts upon completion of his sentence for supplying drugs.

Following his convictions advocate depute Peter Ferguson QC revealed Coia has previous convictions for indecent exposure.