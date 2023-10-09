News you can trust since 1845
Overnight house arrest for careless driver left in 'constant pain' after Stenhousemuir smash

A driver who ploughed into a parked car and knocked it into someone’s garden was back before the court again for breaching his community payback order.
By Court Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:05 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 08:05 BST
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Martin Georgeson, 33, had previously pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in King Street, Stenhousemuir, on August 15 last year.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Georgeson “suffered dreadful injuries and is in constant pain” as a result of the incident.

At the time Sheriff Christopher Shead banned Georgeson from driving for five months and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 135 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Georgeson was back at court after breaching his community payback order (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Georgeson was back at court after breaching his community payback order (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
However, last Thursday Sheriff Shead heard Georgeson had subsequently breached the order.

He placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his 19 Provost Gardens, Torwood home between 7pm and 7am for the next three-and-a-half months.