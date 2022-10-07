Overall crime falls in Forth Valley

Police Scotland has today released its Q1 Management of Information data for April to June 2022, which shows that the overall number of offences recorded in the division has reduced from 3064, to 2687, compared to the previous year.

The fall in crime also coincides with a decrease in the overall number of sexual offences taking place.

In total, 85 fewer crimes of this nature were reported and this includes, the number of indecent and sexual assaults reducing from 75, to 59. There were also five fewer incidents of rape and attempted rape recorded.

The division has, however, seen a rise in acquisitive crime with overall reports rising from 987, to 1161.

The total number of housebreakings, including attempted break-ins has increased from 64, to 86.

Motor vehicle crime has reduced though, with 19 fewer incidents having been reported.

Fraud is an ongoing issue for communities across the country, with numbers continuing to rise and Forth Valley has not been immune to this. In total, crimes of this nature have risen from 212, to 221.

Proactive work within Forth Valley is continuing to prove successful, with the total number of weapons and drugs offences falling from 963, to 646.

The total number of road casualties has more than halved, with no fatal collisions having taken place, three fewer serious injury collisions occurring and 29 less slight injury collisions recorded.

Chief Superintendent Alan Gibson, Divisional Commander for Forth Valley, said: “While we are no longer operating within Covid restrictions, our data for Q1 is compared with the same period of 2021 when some restrictions were still in place and so we must be pragmatic when conducting review and analysis.

“Nevertheless, I am very encouraged by the downward trend in recorded crime, including in some very important areas, such as sexual crime drugs and weapons offences.

"This is undoubtedly as a result of the dedicated work of proactive CID officers and local policing teams working in collaboration.”

He added: “I recognise the rise in acquisitive crime and we will continue to work closely with communities to, in the first instance, deter such offences, but to also conduct robust investigations with relevant partners and neighbouring divisions whenever these crimes do occur so those responsible can be brought to justice.