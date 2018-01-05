‘OTT’ ASBO woman rants that the Chinese ‘eat dugs’

A woman who has been subject to an ASBO for seven years admitted her racist and abusive behaviour was “a wee bit OTT”.

Pamela Stephen’s conduct was certainly over the top when she started drunkenly yelling out derogatory terms about Chinese people in a crowded accident and emergency room.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, Stephen (37) admitted threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and breaching her bail conditions at Braemar Drive, Falkirk, on October 15 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “It was 2.30pm and police received information the accused is at the address. When they attended they noticed a female crouching next to a television, hiding her face.

“She was found to be the accused and she was extremely intoxicated and police detained her at that stage.”

Due to her drunken state police took her to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to have her assessed.

Mr McLachlan said: “At the hospital she starts to become abusive towards police officers and is warned about her conduct. She starts telling them she wants a ‘chinky’ which refers to a Chinese meal.

“She then starts shouting ‘chinky, chinky, chinky’ and when she is warned about her choice of language by officers she says ‘that lot eat dugs don’t they’ and I’m told she laughs.”

The court heard on another occasion when police were called to deal with Stephen’s conduct, she admitted to officers: “Maybe I was a wee bit OTT.”

It was stated Stephen, 8 Staffa Place, Glen Village, had significant difficulties with alcohol and had been suffering health problems as a result.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “She doesn’t want to engage with alcohol treatment, she doesn’t want to do unpaid work. There are very few options as far as your behaviour is concerned.

He jailed Stephen for 90 days, stating the sentence would protect the public and let her detox from alcohol.