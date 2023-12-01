People who live, work and visit Falkirk have been reassured that a festive initiative to keep them safe is underway with Police Scotland and partners working together.

The annual Operation Christmas was launched today (Friday) and will run for the rest of the year.

Partners organisations and retailers turned out to welcome the initiative which has been running now for over a decade.

Police have joined up with a number of agencies and voluntary partners to tackle and prevent anti-social behaviour, disorder, retail crime and other criminality which impacts on residents, retailers, shoppers and visitors throughout December.

Police and partners join Falkirk town centre retailers in the launch of Operation Christmas. Pic: Scott Louden

This will include high visibility police patrols of Falkirk town centre and other town centres within Forth Valley as police work to ensure the safety of our communities.

This year’s partners include Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Howgate Centre, Falkirk Delivers, Safebase Scotland, Transform Forth Valley (NHS) and The Falkirk Safety Partnership.

Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd, Falkirk area commander, said: "In the run up to Christmas we are once again delighted to be working in partnership with the above agencies to keep people safe over the festive period.”

Giving an assurance of more visible police presence on streets, she added: "Please take this opportunity to talk to us and our partners about crime prevention and safety."

Community Police Sergeant Iain Duncan, said: "Like the rest of the year, we remain focused on ensuring that everyone in Falkirk remains safe.

“In addition to offering reassurance to the public and responding to any incidents, officers and partners will also be offering a range of crime prevention advice, including how best to protect yourself, your home and your belongings, and I would encourage you to speak with them.

“We use our social media channels to share crime prevention advice and broader messaging over the course of Operation Christmas, so please follow our Facebook and Twitter pages to receive this information.

“Falkirk Division wishes you and your loved ones a safe festive period."