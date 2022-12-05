Operation Christmas: Police and businesses team up to make Falkirk town centre a safer place this festive season
The annual crackdown on Christmas crime is once again in force as Falkirk town centre becomes extra vigilant against those who may want to take advantage of the busy festive period and steal from shops and shoppers.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We've launched Operation Christmas with our partners, The Falkirk Community Safety Partnership, Transform Forth Valley, The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and Falkirk Delivers.
"We will work together to make sure everyone visiting Falkirk has a wonderful Christmas time.”
Operation Christmas has been a fixture in Falkirk Council area over the festive season for well over a decade – even when certain COVID-19 restrictions were in place in 2020 – and 2022 will once again see police officers carrying out high visibility patrols across the area’s town centres, working alongside officials, shop keepers and others in a bid to cut crime, and provide support for the most vulnerable members of the community.