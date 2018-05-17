Online troll admits taunting family of missing Fife man for a second time

A serial online troll is behind bars today (Thursday) after he admitted taunting the family of missing Fife man Allan Bryant for the second time.

Stewart McInroy appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court where he admitted two charges committed shortly after he was released from a nine month jail term for sending a woman online rape threats.

The 27-year-old sent a series of sick Facebook messages to Allan Bryant Snr and the missing man’s sister Amy (22), using the Facebook messenger app on March 7.

The evil troll, who was previously jailed for taunting the family and saying that he had tortured their loved one, was remanded in custody by Sheriff Alastair Thornton pending a sentencing hearing next month.

Allan Snr slammed McInroy’s actions and told how his family had been devastated by internet trolls like him since their son disappeared in November 2013 from Styx Nightclub in Glenrothes.

Speaking after McInroy’s first court appearance last month, the 52-year-old said: “He’s not long out of jail and he thinks he can target my family again.

“The court need to send out a proper message this time because each time he’s got the same sentence.

“He’s not going to stop. He lives for this kind of thing and gets his kicks from him. Obviously he has psychological issues but he still knows what he is doing and the effect it has.

“Not long after he got released from jail, he started sending me messages under the name of Frank Simpson.

“I never accepted the message requests but I could see that they were mainly gifs. They said things like ‘murderer’, and ‘guilty’.

“Another one said, ‘Allan I hope the police throw you out on the street and make you sleep in a tent and search your house, just admit it, you killed your son, you’re only doing it for fame and publicity and attention seeking’.

“He was sending messages to my daughter Amy as well. He’s even sent a picture message asking if my wife and daughter were in Asda at Leven or was he mistaken?

“So he was basically saying he was watching my daughter in Leven. He just kept on doing but I never answered him back once and reported him to the police.

“I’m going to write a letter to the Procurator Fiscal, telling them the effect these trolls have had on my family and how the poor sentences affect us.

“Hopefully he’ll get a tougher sentence this time around.”

McInroy, 27, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and will be sentenced on June 1.