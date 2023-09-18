"Ones for his Only Fans page': No show Falkirk offender sends solicitor pictures of his leg injures

Watch more videos on Shots!

Richard Mulholland, 40, was pictured sitting on a bed in “moon boots”, according to his solicitor, who said the pictures did not make for good viewing and were ones for Mulholland’s “Only Fans page”

Failing to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mulholland already admitted threatening behaviour – sending a photograph of himself in possession of an axe – possession of an axe on June 19, 2021 and breaching his bail conditions by contacting someone he was not supposed to in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth on June 21, 2021.

Mulholland was sending more pictures – this time to his solicitor.

Mulholland failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He is currently injured. He has sent me photographs with him lying on a bed with a variety of medical equipment. He doesn’t seem to be capable of working at the moment.

"He has two moonboots on sitting in bed – he seems to have damaged his lower legs. I think it’s one for his Only Fans page.”

Mr Biggam said the original offence was a “mental health breakdown at the end of a relationship”.

