One plant plus £3000 of cannabis equals 10 months

A drug dealer lost his £3000 cannabis stash when police searched his home – and then his liberty when they later caught up with him.

Christopher Hamilton (27) also kept £200 worth of cocaine at his premises and that was also uncovered.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hamilton admitted producing and being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug at his 17 Windsor Crescent, Maddiston home between October 1, 2017 and April 5, 2018. He also pled guilty to possessing Class A cocaine at the address on April 5.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “It was one cannabis plant, but there were other drugs found in the property. It was clearly the accused’s tenancy and a search was carried out, with a number of bags of cannabis found in a bedroom chest of drawers.

“A search of a second bedroom uncovered various paraphernalia associated with the production of cannabis, along with one cannabis plant.

“Two bags containing white powder were also discovered.”

The value of the 323 grams of cannabis recovered was estimated to be over £3000, while the five grams of cocaine was estimated at around £200.

Police arrested Hamilton almost two months after the search of his property.

He was said to have suffered from depression in the past and it was stated there was a need to “get himself straight”. He was only 11 when he started smoking and later move onto illegal substances throughout his teenage years.

His defence solicitor told Sheriff Craig Caldwell that Hamilton would lose his newly acquired tenancy if he received a custodial sentence.

Addressing Hamilton, Sheriff Caldwell said: “You engaged in the production of a banned drug and, while I accept there was only one plant found at the time of the search, this production lasted a period of six months resulting in £3000 of cannabis being produced.”

Hamilton was sentenced to ten months in prison back dated to May 31.