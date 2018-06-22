One last chance to prove dad is dead

A chancer who is possibly trying to pull a fast one on Sheriff Craig Caldwell was given one last opportunity to prove his father is really dead.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Robert McGregor (34) once again failed to provide evidence of the claim he made in a court appearance. McGregor, 7 Allandale Cottages, Bonnybridge, was placed on a community payback order after he admitted drink driving at Millhall Roundabout in Stirling on August 5 last year.

Sheriff Caldwell said: “If you have attempted to mislead the court it will result in a significant custodial sentence.”

The case was continued until July 19 for McGregor to provide proof of his father’s death.