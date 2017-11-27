One last chance for serial shoplifter

A drug addict who has stolen items from shops throughout the area over the last few years was given a final chance to change her ways.

Carla Lamont (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to a string of thefts from as far back as 2014, when she stole alcohol from the Co-op, Stirling Street, Denny on January 22. She also admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs on the A803 in Linlithgow on April 23, 2016.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Lamont, 73 Merchiston Avenue, Bainsford, on a drug treatment and testing order for two years.

He said: “If it doesn’t work you’ll get a substantial custodial sentence.”