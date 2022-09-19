One last chance for 'extremely anti-social' Camelon offender
Jeannie Miller (56) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly shouting and swearing – at her 8 Wilson Gardens, Camelon home on March 29 last year.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 19th September 2022, 8:03 am
The court heard Miller was “not a social person” and described herself as “extremely anti-social”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with a review set for December 15.
He said: “If you don’t take this opportunity we will just have to imprison you.”