News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

One last chance for 'extremely anti-social' Camelon offender

Jeannie Miller (56) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – repeatedly shouting and swearing – at her 8 Wilson Gardens, Camelon home on March 29 last year.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 19th September 2022, 8:03 am

The court heard Miller was “not a social person” and described herself as “extremely anti-social”.

Read More

Read More
Denny no show saga continues at court

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with a review set for December 15.

Miller appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Most Popular

He said: “If you don’t take this opportunity we will just have to imprison you.”