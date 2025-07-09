One dead in M9 crash near Carronshore

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 15:22 BST
Police are appealing for information after a motorway crash near Carronshore in the early hours of this morning left one man dead.

The incident occurred today (Wednesday), July 9, around 4.30am on M9 northbound between junctions six and seven.

It involved only once car which is understood to have left the road.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, the 37-year-old male driver, was pronounced dead.

The incident happened on the M9 northbound near Carronshore. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
The front seat passenger, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

His condition is described as stable. The motorway was closed northbound and there were long tailbacks of traffic before it re-opened around 12.40pm. Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are asking anyone driving in the area around the time of the crash who may have information that could assist with our investigation to get in touch. “In particular, please check dash-cams and if you have footage that may help then make contact with officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0427 of Wednesday, July 9.

