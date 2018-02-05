On trial for suffocating dog

A woman stands accused of killing a dog by holding a plastic bag over its head and suffocating it.

Linda McLauchlan (47), Seaforth Road, Bainsford, is said to have subjected the dog – named Missy – to blunt force trauma before asphyxiating it by holding a plastic bag, or similar object, over its head “whereby it suffered and died” at her home on June 17 last year.

She is also charged with causing the animal unnecessary suffering in the three months leading up to its death, failing to get it veterinary treatment for skin conditions and overgrown claws.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Friday, McLauchlan pled not guilty to both charges.

Trial is set for Friday, April 13 with a preliminary hearing on March 26.