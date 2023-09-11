'On the run' offender finally sentenced six years after attacking police officer in Bo'ness

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Lukasz Cichohewski, 38, had not been actively trying to evade authorities over the six years, but, rather, circumstances had “worked in his favour”.

It was even stated he had been right in front of the authorities’ noses the whole time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Cichohewski had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, while acting with others, and giving false details in Thirlestane Place, Bo’ness on August 5, 2017.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cichohewski attacked a police officer during the incident (Picture: Police Scotland)

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 10.15pm and an anonymous call was made to police stating the accused was at the address and was wanted. Officers attended and traced the accused.

"He provided incorrect details to police – the incorrect name and date of birth. Officers carried out checks which confirmed the details to be false and the accused was handcuffed and led towards the police vehicle.

“The other two people have then tried to free the accused and the struggle caused both police officers to fall to the ground. While the officer was on the ground the accused began kicking the officer to the body and legs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More police resources had to be called in to deal with the situation and the officer Cichohewski attacked sustained grazing to his elbow and soreness to his head.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “He has been in front of the authorities’ noses for the entire period of the warrant. He has been in and out of the courts. Through no fault of his own he is now appearing six years later.

"It’s worked in his favour.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted the “passage of time” since the offences were committed and stated she was going to take the “somewhat unusual” step to impose a financial penalty on Cichohewski, whose address was listed as no fixed abode in the court charges.