On the Hunt: Trio of police officers attempt to chase down someone in Grangemouth area

Police officers are apparently on the hunt for someone in the Grangemouth area this morning.

Just before 8am a dog walker saw two police vans park up at Jaz's store in Bowhouse Road and three officers then apparently ran after someone.

A dog walker, who was in the vicinity when police arrived, said: “Two police vans drove up Bowhouse Road and stopped at Jaz’s store and three officers got out. They then ran across the street – it looked like they were chasing after someone.

"As I walked the dog along Tinto Drive I saw officers emerge from side streets, still looking for someone.”

Police officers looked to be on the hunt for someone in the Grangemouth area (Picture: Submitted)

Around ten minutes later, the same dog walker had to move aside for a police vehicle which had driven onto the footpath behind Bowhouse Primary School and proceeded to drive along it, parking up at the entrance to the footpath between Grangemouth High School and Scougall Street.

The Falkirk Herald contacted Police Scotland for more details.

