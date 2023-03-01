Old Firm bottle throw horror: Grangemouth Rangers supporter scarred Celtic physio for life

Alan Crawford, 33, of Grangemouth, launched the missile from the west enclosure at Ibrox Stadium on April 3, 2022. It struck the physio on the head causing a bleeding wound which required four stitches.

Appearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court earlier today, Crawford pled guilty to assaulting the man to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The court heard the physio was sat next to the away dugout and stood up to make his way to the stairwell at 12.46pm.

Crawford appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court

Procurator fiscal depute Jennifer Gilmour said: “As he did so, he felt a thud to the right side of his head and saw a small bottle lying on the ground. He put his hand on his head and realised there was blood coming from an injury.”

The injured physio went into the dressing room where he was treated by Celtic’s club doctor. He had suffered a four centimetre wound to his scalp which required four stitches.

Miss Gilmour added: “This will leave a permanent scar on his scalp.”

Police meantime were alerted to a disturbance at the Celtic dug out and noted small spots of blood on the ground. CCTV was later reviewed which showed Mr Friel being struck by the bottle.

Crawford was also seen leaving the stairwell before going out of view. Police stated that he was in “corporate ticket seats” and also had reason to believe he was affiliated to the Grangemouth Rangers Supporters Club.

Police attended his home five days after the match and identified Crawford as being responsible. He was arrested and searched where his season ticket was uncovered.

Miss Gilmour: “It was confirmed that this was the seat he was sat in at the time of the offence.”

Harvie Diamond, defence solicitor, told the court Crawford’s bail conditions include not attending Ibrox Stadium or any football game.

He added: “He accepts it is a serious offence. He doesn’t have anything analogous on his record. He is married with two children.”

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month by Sheriff Tony Kelly.

