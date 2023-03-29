Old Firm bottle horror: Prison for Grangemouth Rangers fan who scarred Celtic physio for life

Alan Crawford, 33, of Grangemouth, launched the missile from the west enclosure at Ibrox Stadium on April 3 last year. It struck the Celtic physio on the head causing a

bleeding wound which required four stitches.

Crawford previously pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to assaulting the man to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.Earlier today the court was shown three minutes of CCTV footage of the incident.

Crawford appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court

At an earlier hearing the court heard the physio was sitting next to the away dugout and then made his way to the stairwell at 12.46pm.

Procurator fiscal depute Jennifer Gilmour said: “As he did so, he felt a thud to the right side of his head and saw a small bottle lying on the ground. He put his hand on

his head and realised there was blood coming from an injury.”

The phsyio went into the dressing room where he was treated by Celtic’s club doctor – he had suffered a four centimetre wound to his scalp which required four stitches and will leave a permanent scar on his scalp.

Police were alerted to a disturbance at the Celtic dug out and noted small spots of blood on the ground. CCTV was later reviewed which showed the physio being struck by the bottle.

Crawford was also seen leaving the stairwell before going out out of view. Police stated that he was in “corporate ticket seats” and also had reason to believe he

was affiliated with Grangemouth Rangers Supporters Club.

Police attended his home five days after the match and identified Crawford as being responsible.

Harvie Diamond, defence solicitor, said: “He said to me that if he could take the injury away from the physiotherapist who was hit and impose the injury on himself, he

would do that.

"He feels extremely bad about having done what he did. In the background report he says that he loves his wife and children more than anything and it would be a disgrace for his family – he is not interested in going to football anymore."

Sheriff Tony Kelly said: "This was an attack on a man in the course of his employment. The throwing of a bottle was not only an act of mindless violence but it had significant consquences for the person you injured and will stay with him for the rest of his life.

"The court must ensure that this grave conduct at events such as this is discouraged and the public protected. A custodial sentence is the only appropriate method to deal with you due to the gravity of the offence and the use of a bottle as a weapon.

"There were serious consequences to your actions and the victim. The court has to have regard to these circumstances at a sporting event towards a member of staff."

