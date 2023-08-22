News you can trust since 1845
Oh brother: Bo'ness offender gets tooled up to take on man who supposedly hit his sister

A misguided brother armed himself with a torque wrench and sought out someone he believed had attacked his sister.
By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:59 BST

The man in question was an old school pay of Jason Fleming, but that did not stop him driving up to his address and then chasing him around, shouting and waving the wrench above his head.

Fleming, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon – a wrench – in Wotherspoon Drive, Bo’ness on June 11, 2021.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8.30pm and Mr Fleming arrived at the address – he has known the witness since school. Mr Fleming was within a car and got out and began shouting at the witness about him hitting his sister.

Fleming appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Fleming appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
"The witness stated he didn’t hit Mr Fleming’s sister and Mr Fleming has then headed straight towards him with a metal torque bar. waving it above his head.”

Fleming then shouted at the witness – a derogatory term about him being a coward – and got back in his car. Police were contacted.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “You decide to take the law into your own hands and arm yourself with a weapon. You then confront this man, brandish this weapon and chase and shout at him.

"You are note entitled to take the law into your own hands, whatever he may have done to your sister.”

He placed Fleming, 15 Ochilview Place, Bo’ness on a community payback order with the condition he complete 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.