Oh brother: Bo'ness offender gets tooled up to take on man who supposedly hit his sister

The man in question was an old school pay of Jason Fleming, but that did not stop him driving up to his address and then chasing him around, shouting and waving the wrench above his head.

Fleming, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon – a wrench – in Wotherspoon Drive, Bo’ness on June 11, 2021.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8.30pm and Mr Fleming arrived at the address – he has known the witness since school. Mr Fleming was within a car and got out and began shouting at the witness about him hitting his sister.

Fleming appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The witness stated he didn’t hit Mr Fleming’s sister and Mr Fleming has then headed straight towards him with a metal torque bar. waving it above his head.”

Fleming then shouted at the witness – a derogatory term about him being a coward – and got back in his car. Police were contacted.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “You decide to take the law into your own hands and arm yourself with a weapon. You then confront this man, brandish this weapon and chase and shout at him.

"You are note entitled to take the law into your own hands, whatever he may have done to your sister.”