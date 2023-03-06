Officers investigate assault at Falkirk train station
Police are investigating following an assault at a Falkirk train station last week.
By Fiona Dobie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 2:09pm
The British Transport Police have confirmed officers attended an incident at Falkirk Grahamston train station last Wednesday evening.
There were reports on social media of a large gathering of youths in the area and some disruption to rail services.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Falkirk Grahamston station at 6.13pm on March 1 to reports of anti-social behaviour and an assault. Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”