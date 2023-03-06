News you can trust since 1845
Officers investigate assault at Falkirk train station

Police are investigating following an assault at a Falkirk train station last week.

By Fiona Dobie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 2:09pm
British Transport Police are investigating an assault and anti-social behaviour at Falkirk Grahamston station.
The British Transport Police have confirmed officers attended an incident at Falkirk Grahamston train station last Wednesday evening.

There were reports on social media of a large gathering of youths in the area and some disruption to rail services.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Falkirk Grahamston station at 6.13pm on March 1 to reports of anti-social behaviour and an assault. Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”