An offensive offender hurled homophobic slurs and other derogatory comments at bank staff when her account was frozen.

Gemma Craft, 35, marched into the branch office and made a nuisance of herself.

The targets for her vile tongue lashings now include bank staff – as previously mentioned – police officers and medical staff.

Now experiencing a number of health difficulties, she claimed to be embarrassed by her past behaviour, said she could have handled things differently and was now looking to move on with her life.

Craft only had horrible things to say to staff at Bank of Scotland in Falkirk High Street(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gemma Craft, 35, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour in Bank of Scotland, High Street, Falkirk on February 19.

She also admitted exposing police officers to danger by failing to tell them she had an uncapped needle on her person in Argyll Avenue, Falkirk on March 24, 2020 and threatening behaviour in Falkirk Community Hospital, Majors Loan, Falkirk on March 16, 2022.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 11am and the accused entered the bank and walked towards the branch manager’s office while she was engaged in a meeting. The accused began knocking on the door repeatedly.

"She shouted she wanted to see the manager because she was upset her bank account was closed due to alleged fraudulent activities. She was verbally abusive, insulting people’s appearance.

"She said ‘I don’t want her dealing with it, she’s a dour-faced cow’ and ‘I’m going to kick off if I have to wait an hour’.”

She also levelled homophobic abuse at one staff member.

The unpleasantness in the bank was just the must recent incident in Craft’s lengthy back catalogue of offending.

One one occasion she put a police officer in danger when she failed to tell him she was carrying an uncapped needle.

"It was 3.40pm and police were on mobile patrol,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Their attention was drawn to the accused. At the time she was walking along the footpath and and was staggering.

"She was slurring her speech and struggling to maintain her balance. Police asked her if she had anything sharp in her possession and she replied no. The office then conducted the search and an uncapped hypodermic needle was recovered from her pocket.”

The court heard Craft was embarrassed by her behaviour on these occasions and, in respect of the bank incident, her account had been closed so she could not access her funds and became frustrated by this.

It was stated she accepted she could have “handled things differently and better” than she did.

Recently engaged, Craft, 35 Midthorn Crescent, Falkirk, was said to be looking to move forward with her life and was now battling COPD and sciatica.

Referring to the criminal justice social work report, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You continued to use derogatory language in your interview with social workers and have been turning up at appointments while under the influence.

"You are a drain on the resources of the social work department.”