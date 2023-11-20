Offender's 'total loss of control' led to spitting frenzy in Falkirk Police Station

An offender who is “not the biggest fan of the police” proved it when she tried to head butt an officer and then spat over their legs and body.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Charlotte Douglas, 28, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer – attempting to head butt her and repeatedly spitting on her body – at Falkirk Police Station on March 8, 2021.

She also admitted breaching her 7.30pm to 6am curfew at Tower View, Sauchie, on March 15, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “It was 1.55am and police received a report regarding a disturbance. Officers attended and engaged with the accused, who was hostile towards them, shouting and swearing.

Douglas attacked a police officer at Falkirk Police Station

"She continued shouting and swearing at them and was arrested and taken to Falkirk Police Station, where she carried on in a similar manner. She was restrained on the floor and handcuffed to the rear.

"She spat on a police officer’s legs and body – however, the officer was wearing a white protective suite at the time.”

The court heard at a later date Douglas was found to be out and about at 7.55pm – breaching her 7.30pm curfew.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Douglas’s behaviour at the police station was a “total loss of control” on her part, due to her level of intoxication.

He added: “She is not the biggest fan of the police.”

As for the curfew breach, Mr Biggam said someone had supposedly stolen Douglas's phone and she was out trying to get it back.