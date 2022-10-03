Offender's motoring madness causes car to flip in Larbert

The charge stated Aitken drove at excessive speed, crossed over into the opposing carriageway while negotiating a bend and came into the path of an oncoming car so that a collision occurred and the car overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

Aitken then drove away without stopping.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said Aitken did eventually stop his vehicle and then “made off” into a field.

Aitken appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated Aitken, who works as a ground worker in the construction industry, had been suffering from depression for three years and was receiving medication.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Aitken, 39 Cairnview, Kirkintilloch, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.