Offenders manage to steer clear of trouble after unpleasantness in Camelon

Steven Cameron, 32, and Kieran Craig, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards police officers at an address in Sunnyside Street, Camelon on October 17, 2020.

By James Trimble
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 9:25am

It was stated sentence had been deferred on Cameron, 2 Sunnyside Street, Camelon, and first offender Craig, 38a Grahams Road, Falkirk, for them to be of good behaviour.

Sheriff Christopher Shead heard they had been in no further trouble since committing the offence and simply admonished both.

Cameron and Craig appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
