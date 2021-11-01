Offender's last chance to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Michael Gall (41) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to taking a motor vehicle without consent.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 6:43 am
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 6:43 am
Gall committed that offence at his 11 Dewar Avenue, Kincardine home on April 22. He also admitted driving without a licence and insurance.
The court heard there was no excuse for his non-appearance.
Instead of granting a warrant for Gall’s arrest, Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence to November 18 to give him “one final opportunity” to appear at court on that date.