Offender's last chance to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Gall committed that offence at his 11 Dewar Avenue, Kincardine home on April 22. He also admitted driving without a licence and insurance.

The court heard there was no excuse for his non-appearance.

Instead of granting a warrant for Gall’s arrest, Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence to November 18 to give him “one final opportunity” to appear at court on that date.

Gall took a vehicle without consent from Dewar Avenue, Kincardine

