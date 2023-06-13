Offender's drunken rants caused evacuation of Forth Valley Royal Hospital's A&E department

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Leah Crawford, 27, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards staff and police officers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on January 13.

She also admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner towards police officers on a journey to Falkirk Police Station on January 3.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “The accused was in hospital, shouting and swearing towards members of the public. Staff had to evacuate the department.

Crawford threatened staff and police officers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital's A&E department

"Police attended at 4pm and traced the accused outside A&E. She told officers ‘I will kill youse’. She was taken to a secure room within A&E but continued to act aggressively towards police and staff.”

Crawford was making police officers lives’ a misery just a few days earlier.

“It was 12.30am when police attended and talked to the accused," said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was heavily under the influence of alcohol or drugs and became abusive towards police.

"She was placed in the cell of the police van and, while being transported to custody, she was verbally abusive towards officers saying ‘I’m going to do you’, ‘I’m going to cut you’ and ‘go back to your own country’ before striking her head against the cage area of the police vehicle.”

The court heard Crawford had “addiction issues” with alcohol and drugs and suffers from PTSD after she was involved in a serious assault.

It was stated there was actually a warrant out for her arrest in Kent.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I’m told you have very little recollection of these incidents. The Forth Valley Royal Hospital incident is particularly concerning, given your actions led to a significant disruption to the department and patients who were there trying to seek medical help.”

