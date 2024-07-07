Offender with 'health problems' ran off over fields after police car chase in Camelon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shoplifter with supposed “health problems” sped away from police and then attempted to exit his car while it was still moving before running off over fields and into the woods.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Daniel Ramsay, 37, had pleaded guilty to a string of thefts from stores in the Stirling area in May – stealing everything from drills and meat to pregnancy tests and detergent.

He also admitted dangerous driving at excessive speeds on the A9 Stirling Road and Lochlands Avenue, Larbert on June 10.

The court heard the drills Ramsay pinched from B&Q were worth a total of £900 and he had stolen a total of £525 worth of items from other stores.

Police signalled Ramsay to stop but he sped off(Picture: Submitted)

Police were then forced to chase Ramsay down when he sped past them in his car.

"It was 9am when the car the accused was driving came to police officers’ attention,” said procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith. “They were on routine mobile patrol in Camelon when they saw him driving at speed in the opposite direction to them.

“He was seen to be driving at excessive speeds within a 40mph limit, overtaking vehicles in a dangerous manner and forcing them to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

"Police activated their lights and siren and signalled him to stop, but he failed to do so. As they followed the car the accused attempted to exit the vehicle while it was still moving.

"There was minor contact between his car and the police vehicle as they attempted to contain him. He made off on foot across a field into a woodland area. Police officers chased him and managed to apprehend him a short distance away.”

The court heard Ramsay had not been stealing to fund a drink or drug habit, but rather, to get money to live on after an issue with his benefits led to a “lack of funds”.

It was stated Ramsay had “health problems” and required surgery on his back and shoulder before having to undergo chemotherapy – something he would “rather not go through while in custody”.

