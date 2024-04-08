Offender was high on Valium when he broke into Falkirk cafe and raided the till

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stuart Anderson, 34, was captured on CCTV footage committing the crime, but supposedly could not recall doing it because he had taken Valium.

Anderson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaking into a commercial premises and stealing money at Cafe Corvina, Grahams Road, Falkirk on February 5.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 4am and CCTV captured the accused forcing his way in and entering the address. He made his way to the till area, opened the till and removed its contents – which totalled £70.

Anderson broke into Cafe Corvina, Grahams Road, Falkirk and stole cash from the till (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused was later traced at his home address in relation to a separate matter. There was no recovery of the money.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He doesn’t remember anything about it. He had no memory of it because he had taken Valium.”

Mr Hutchison added Anderson had been a very good client of his up until 2016, 2017 but had managed to steer clear of trouble in recent years.

"He takes Valium and has no memory of what happens thereafter,” he said.

Sheriff Simon Collins said there may be some “glimmer of hope” for Anderson, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, if he can stay out of trouble.

He placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.