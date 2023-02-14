Offender wandered into a Bainsford street he was forbidden from setting foot in
An offender whose drinking problem led to him moving around a lot and being “unpopular with people” ignored his court orders when he entered a street he was banned from.
Robert Grierson, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail by entering Buchanan Court, Bainsford on December 21 last year.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Grierson, who had fought with his father in the past, had been living a “transient” existence for a while due to his consumption of alcohol and “making himself unpopular with people”.
Mr Addison said there was an element of “frustration” in Grierson’s life.
He added: “He had a good job, then there was a terrible accident and he started drinking.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Grierson, 39 Longdales Court, Camelon, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within a period of 12 months.