Offender wandered into a Bainsford street he was forbidden from setting foot in

Robert Grierson, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail by entering Buchanan Court, Bainsford on December 21 last year.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Grierson, who had fought with his father in the past, had been living a “transient” existence for a while due to his consumption of alcohol and “making himself unpopular with people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Addison said there was an element of “frustration” in Grierson’s life.

Grierson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He added: “He had a good job, then there was a terrible accident and he started drinking.”